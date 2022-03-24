Businesses: We’d welcome removal of covid19 restrictions

News

Businesses are welcoming talk of opening up the economy by lifting restrictions.

At a People’s National Movement meeting in San Fernando on March 22, the Prime Minister said he saw no reason why the country should still have covid19 restrictions in place, given the drastic decrease in infections and deaths within the past month.

Covid19 restrictions have been in place since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Speaking with the Newsday, Peter George,

CEO of Trent Restaurants, said the announcement of plans to open up the country is welcomed with open arms.

“Though we have to see what is said, the issue stretches far beyond my restaurants. It will greatly impact the country at large.

“There needs to be positive leadership and it’s been well over two years we’ve been under this dark cloud of covid19. It is time to remove the mask and vaccine mandates and put an end to safe zones.”

George said the country needs to assume some level of risk by lifting the restrictions.

“Removing the restrictions is the first step to getting our economy back on track.”

President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said, “We welcome the announcement. It is long overdue. Other countries across the world have reopened and are thriving.”

Singh said covid19 statistics have led to the parallel health system being progressively closed, which is a significant indicator that the country is ready to reopen.

He said, “Specifically those in the entertainment and food and beverage sector will benefit from the removal of restrictions. Small businesses in food and beverage often operate out of food courts. Resuming dining-in at food courts will not just boost small enterprises but assist in creating jobs.”

He said the chamber is looking forward to the removal of safe zones and PCR testing for entry into the country. “We are the only country still requiring a PCR test for entry. This causes a significant psychological barrier to those wishing to visit our country and experience our culture.”

CEO of MovieTowne Derek Chin welcomed the announcement, saying the hospitality and entertainment industry has suffered severely over the past two years because of covid19 restrictions.

Stressing the losses the company has accumulated during the pandemic, he said, “We are looking forward to working with the government, but I hope there will be an update by this weekend, as every day is important to us.”

“I am looking forward to the removal of safe zones, as they were not very effective to begin with. A safe zone does not prevent you from getting the virus.”

General manager of Hyatt TT Richard Westell said, “The announcement to lift restrictions is fabulous news. A world without restrictions can be of great benefit to all. “Removing the PCR mandate on entry will be of sure benefit to Trinidad and Tobago.”