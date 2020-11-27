Even with the challenges brought on by COVID-19 this year, many stores are still partaking in Black Friday sales, but are encouraging their customers to participate online.
PNM Women's League condemns 'politicization' of innocent children
Fri Nov 27 , 2020
You May Like
-
-
-
-
MSJ leader David Abdullah voted at the Preysal Community Centre.MSJ to hold virtual results gathering tonight20200810, MSJ leader David Abdullah voted at the Preysal Community Centre.MSJ to hold virtual results gathering tonightbySharlene Rampersad, MSJ leader David Abdullah voted at the Preysal Community Centre.MSJ to hold virtual results gathering tonightbySharlene Rampersad20200810
-
-
Businesses urge more online Black Friday purchases
Even with the challenges brought on by COVID-19 this year, many stores are still partaking in Black Friday sales, but are encouraging their customers to participate online.
PNM Women's League condemns 'politicization' of innocent children
Fri Nov 27 , 2020