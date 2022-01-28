Business as usual at South Park after double murder

News

It was business as usual at South Park, San Fernando, one day after two men were killed there. – AYANNA KINSALE

Despite being the scene of a double murder the day before, it was business as usual on Friday for shoppers and workers at the South Park mall in San Fernando.

On Thursday around noon, Malick Straker and Joel Chambers were sitting in a silver AD wagon in the mall’s south carpark when gunmen approached it and started shooting. Both men died on the spot.

When Newsday visited the mall shortly before 1pm on Friday, the carpark was full. There were no security officers visible. Nearby, truckers were offloading goods for different stores.

As Arian Murray limed with his friends, he felt slightly shaken, but wasn’t deterred from visiting the mall.

Murray told Newsday, “Naturally these things cause people to be fearful. However, we can’t continue to live in fear and you have to trust that the authorities will do their job.

“At the end of the day, they (the killers) didn’t just randomly come and kill anyone. I wasn’t scared to come (to the mall) today.”

A worker at Bliss Safety Store, who did not want to be named, told Newsday the event was traumatic, but staff always felt safe at the mall and will continue to do so.

The worker added, “The incident alone had us scared, but we know we are safe here, because the security checks on us constantly and that was way before the incident.

“Nobody couldn’t predict that incident, and these things can happen because so many people visit the mall.”

One of the mall’s tenants, who didn’t want to be named or have their store identified, told Newsday hearing the gunshots had been shocking.

“We heard the shots from inside the store. I don’t feel safe, and they need to get more security. I felt frightened yesterday because of how close it was to work.”

While alarmed at the incident, Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said it was an anomaly.

“We know that the TTPS and the Minister of National Security normally does an extremely good job at keeping serious and petty crime down to a minimum in the southwest and southern districts.

“I don’t understand why people living outside the southern region of Trinidad will choose to come down to south to exercise their criminality.”

Straker was from Arima and Chambers from Morvant, and their killings were said to be gang-related.

Singh is confident the police will do a thorough investigation and reminded shoppers, and businesses, to be vigilant of their surroundings.

He added, “Be your brother’s keeper when you’re out shopping, whether it’s in downtown San Fernando or at the megamalls.”

Newsday was unable to get a comment from the mall’s management as to what additional security, if any, will be implemented after the murders.