Bush fire near Cunupia police station destroys 13 cars

Police and fire officers are investigating a fire on Monday afternoon that destroyed 13 civilian vehicles that were being kept at the Cunupia police station.

Police said officers there noticed a bush fire just outside the western part of the compound at around 4 pm.

The fire was close enough to the police station to destroy vehicles.

The police called the fire service and officers from the Tunapuna Fire Station extinguished the blaze.

Technicians from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) also visited to check whether any electrical components at the station or nearby power lines were affected.

Sources said the vehicles being kept at the station were mostly damaged cars that had been involved in accidents.