Burnt-out shell of car stolen in Arouca found in Point Fortin

File photo by Jeff Mayers

THE POLICE found the burnt-out shell of a car stolen in Arouca in Point Fortin on June 25.

The owner, a woman from Oropune Gardens in Piarco, reported it stolen in the Arouca district around 4 pm on June 24.

PC Roopnarine is leading the investigation.

The remains of the car were found around 9.40 am on June 25 in the middle of the road at Spring Trace Extension, off Warden Road, Point Fortin.

Sgt Persad, WPCs Williams and Blaize and PCs Sheppard, Buchoon and Boodoo responded. Investigators were able to identify the car’s chassis number and numberplate.

Investigators interviewed several people and the car was then towed to the Point Fortin Police Station.

WPC Williams is leading the investigations.