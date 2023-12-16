Burna Boy Gifted Stefflon Don A Rolls-Royce For Her Birthday, Fans Speculate

Fans of Jamaica British Dancehall star Stefflon Don are speculating that her birthday gift- a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan was bought by her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don’s birthday was earlier this week, and she was surprised with a brand-new luxury car. There are unconfirmed reports that the gift came from Burna Boy, insinuating that the two have rekindled their relationship after breaking up two years ago.

During an interview last September, Stefflon Don revealed that she and Burna Boy had broken up in late 2021, a year before fans became aware of the breakup. The two had dated for two years before the split and parted ways after a woman came out and claimed that she was in a relationship with Burna Boy for years while he was with Stefflon Don.

Stefflon Don Rolls-Royce

Since then, Burna Boy has been linked to Jamaican artiste Jada Kingdom, but that never lasted for long as the “GPP” singer is now seeing Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

As for Stefflon Don, she appeared happy as she ran out to check out the Rolls Royce that was parked outside of her house in London. A new Rolls-Royce Cullinan cost around $400,000 in the United States.

She has neither confirmed nor denied whether Burna Boy is the one who gifted the car, but the video that was initially posted online claimed that the “Last Last” singer had surprised her with the vehicle.

Burna Boy has not addressed the speculations. However, one fan claimed he was at Stefflon’s private birthday party on Friday night.

One photo shows Burna Boy standing in the background, while another shows him posing for a picture with a fan. Stefflon is also seen in another photo posing, but Burna Boy is nowhere to be seen in the photo. However, fans believe they were at the same venue, Drip London, where she celebrated her birthday.

A video surfaced this weekend showing Stefflon Don and Burna Boy embracing and kissing each other. Fans have been reacting to the video, asking if the pair are back together. “Everyone spinning the block this year wonder of Burna mother approved that purchase?” one fan questioned.