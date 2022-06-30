Burglars break into Tacarigua funeral home

News

File photo.

Police in the North Central Division are investigating a robbery at a funeral home in Tacarigua early on Wednesday morning.

They said a security guard was at the funeral home at around 3.45 am when he was approached by three men wearing ski masks who shone a light in his face and ordered him to lie down on the floor.

The burglars tied the guard’s hands and feet with shoe laces and ransacked the building.

They pried open a safe and stole $11,200, a $1,300 cash payment for a tent rental, $200 cash and a cheque for $5,400.

They also stole two envelopes with earrings before running away.

Arouca police and officers from the North Central Division crime scene investigation unit visited the scene.