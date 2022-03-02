Burglar takes man’s duck meat

News

File photo

NORTHERN Division police are investigating a break-in on Monday at a house in Cumuto where the burglar stole items including frozen duck meat.

Investigators said the owner of the house at Little Cora Road made a check at around 7.30 am and realised his Stihl weed-wacker, a wet-and dry-vacuum cleaner, several car batteries and 19 frozen whole ducks were missing.

The man checked his security camera and saw the burglar breaking into his house at around 2.30 am that day. Cumuto police are continuing investigations.