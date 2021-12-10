Burger King opens new branch in Sangre Grande

News

Burger King opened its 16th restaurant at Xtra Plaza, Guaico, Sangre Grande on Friday.

The restaurant has been in operation in Trinidad and Tobago since 2004 and according to its franchise owners Restaurant Holdings Ltd, Burger King has provided 350 jobs.

Restaurant Holdings Ltd is also the franchise holder of Popeyes and Little Caesars brands and employs more than 500 people.

The company said the recent development is an ongoing commitment to the growth of the company and its contribution to economy,

particularly given the challenging circumstances faced by the country over the last two years due to the impact of the covid19 pandemic.

Restaurant Holdings Ltd marketing manager Shane Wiltshire said, “We are happy to welcome everyone to join us at our newest restaurant, at Xtra Plaza, Sangre Grande, where you will be greeted by a warm reception of smiling faces, and delicious flame-grilled meals, our mouth-watering crispy chicken, desserts and so much more.

“We are also excited to offer the use of the Hello Food app to order online or schedule an order for pickup with a contactless experience. We are fully committed to maintaining the Restaurant Holdings Ltd standard of providing quality restaurants, driven by committed people.”