While some think the absence of Carnival’s usually frantic party season isn’t much of an issue, Soca star Bunji Garlin has taken to song to remind the public of the wider economic fallout in his release ‘Heart of the People.’
Lennox ex-workers continue protests on Old Year’s day
Fri Jan 1 , 2021
Bunji: Remember those who lost Carnival jobs
