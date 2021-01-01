Bunji: Remember those who lost Carnival jobs

admin 1 hour ago

While some think the ab­sence of Car­ni­val’s usu­al­ly fran­tic par­ty sea­son isn’t much of an is­sue, So­ca star Bun­ji Gar­lin has tak­en to song to re­mind the pub­lic of the wider eco­nom­ic fall­out in his re­lease ‘Heart of the Peo­ple.’
Next Post

Lennox ex-workers continue protests on Old Year’s day

Fri Jan 1 , 2021
The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

You May Like

Bunji: Remember those who lost Carnival jobs

admin 1 hour ago

While some think the ab­sence of Car­ni­val’s usu­al­ly fran­tic par­ty sea­son isn’t much of an is­sue, So­ca star Bun­ji Gar­lin has tak­en to song to re­mind the pub­lic of the wider eco­nom­ic fall­out in his re­lease ‘Heart of the Peo­ple.’
Next Post

Lennox ex-workers continue protests on Old Year’s day

Fri Jan 1 , 2021
The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

You May Like