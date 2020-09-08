Budget must secure T&T’s workers – Tewarie

Gov­ern­ment must have a sol­id plan in its up­com­ing 2021 Bud­get to ad­dress con­tin­u­ing dif­fi­cul­ties for busi­ness­es to op­er­ate and re­tain staff – es­pe­cial­ly small and medi­um-sized busi­ness­es – if big com­pa­nies like bpTT are cut­ting staff sim­ply to sur­vive.