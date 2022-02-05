Buccoo teen held for rifle, pistol and ammo

A Buccoo man was arrested by Tobago police on Thursday after he was found with a high-powered rifle, pistol and a quantity of ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in the district.

The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Benjamin and ASP Joseph and led by acting inspector Piggott of the Criminal Investigations Department.

The exercise, which included officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force, was conducted between 6 am and 11 am.

During the exercise, officers went to a bushy area at Riseland, Carnbee, where they conducted a search which resulted in the seizure of one automatic rifle, one pistol, 53 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and several pieces of clothing.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The rifle recovered by police in Tobago by police. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Meanwhile, an intelligence-led exercise also conducted on Thursday in the southern division has resulted in the arrest of six people in the Vistabella and Pleasantville districts for firearm, ammunition and narcotics offences.

A 23-year-old man was held in Vistabella for possession of 598 grams of marijuana and 85 grams of cocaine for trafficking while five suspects, ranging in age 18-29, all of Pleasantville, were found with a 38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition at a house in Pleasantville Terrace, Pleasantville. They were later arrested in connection with the find.

The exercise carried out between 9 pm on Thursday and 2 am on Friday, was coordinated by W/Snr. Supt. Winchester, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Philip and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team.

