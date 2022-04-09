Buccoo road paving begins on Monday

News

Road resurfacing works have been scheduled for Buccoo main Road on Monday.

According to a press release from the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD), the rehabilitation will take place across an 830-metre stretch of the Buccoo Main Road, Buccoo Point.

The release said the division would undertake the restoration from Buccoo traffic lights towards the intersection at Chance Street in the vicinity of the Buccoo Integrated Facility.

The scope of works will include the milling of 830 metres of road, the re-establishment of structurally sound sub-base and base course layers, the application of bituminous prime coat to add in penetration and bonding, as well as the installation of compacted asphalt hot mix to the roadway.

The division is advising the public that the roadway will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic but noted that special provisions will be made for residents and business owners in the immediate vicinity to access their properties.

That exercise will be assisted by the police’s Traffic Division.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to turn off Shirvan Road unto Periwinkle Drive and proceed left unto School Street as an alternative route to get into Buccoo.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday.