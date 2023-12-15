Buccoo Reef rescues man at sea

News

On Friday, passengers on board the Buccoo Reef fast ferry were left shocked as a man was seen floating out at sea shortly after 8.30 am.

In a video which began circulating on social media, a man was seen desperately waving to passengers standing on the deck.

Newsday contacted National Infrastructure Development Company​ (NIDCO) chairman Herbert George who confirmed the rescue, saying the captain and crew on board the vessel were alerted and the boat made an emergency stop.

Later Friday, a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) said it received information that suggested that a vessel carrying a number of Venezuelan nationals sank off the First Boca of Trinidad.

It said unconfirmed reports further suggested that the vessel left Las Cuevas Bay sometime after midnight on Thursday en route to Venezuela with a still-to-be-confirmed number of people on board.

It further acknowledged the efforts of the Buccoo Reef, local fishermen, and other vessels who also assisted in rescue operations, noting that the TTCG’s Maritime Operations Command Centre was actively engaged in search-and-rescue operations in the area to confirm the information received and to locate survivors.

“Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of all involved.

“The TTCG remains committed to providing border security and search-and-rescue services in order to maintain the safety and security of the Republic of TT through the conduct of maritime security patrols within our area of operations.”

The Buccoo Reef docked in Tobago shortly before noon and emergency officials were called assist the rescued man.