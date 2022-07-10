Brydens announces new executive appointments

News

Tiffany Reid –

The Brydens Group of Companies has announced two appointments to its executive management.

Bernadette Sammy is the group’s chief financial officer and Tiffany A Reid is group head of human resources. Their appointments took effect on June 30.

“These appointments strengthen the composition of our leadership and will add exceptional capability and knowledge as we move forward to deliver on our growth strategy,” acting group CEO Richard Pandohie said in a release.

Sammy joined the company in 2020 as financial controller and later assumed the role of director of finance with AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad) Ltd. As CFO Sammy will serve as a trusted adviser to the Pandohie and the executive team with responsibility and oversight for corporate financing, budget management, taxes, controls, risk management and governance across the Brydens Group.

Bernadette Sammy –

Reid has been a member of the Brydens team for over 12 years starting as HR manager before becoming general manager, HR for AS Bryden & Sons. As group head of HR, Reid will serve as consulting partner to the organisation’s business leaders with responsibility for the development and execution of a comprehensive, mission-driven, human resource strategy and will have direct oversight of the human resource function.

On June 6, Jamaica’s Seprod Ltd completed its acquisition of AS Bryden & Sons Holdings after reaching an agreement in May. The acquisition created the leading integrated manufacturing and distribution group in the Caribbean. Pandohie also serves as CEO of the Seprod Group.