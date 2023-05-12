Browne wants visa-free travel between India, Trinidad and Tobago

News

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, left, and Dr Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Ambassador of India to Guatemala at a bilateral meeting on Wednesday May 10. – Foreign Affairs Ministry

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne has proposed the negotiation of an agreement for visa-free travel between India and TT.

He made the proposal to Guatemala’s ambassador to India Dr Manoj Kumar Mohapatra.

Browne and Mohapatra met in Guatemala on Wednesday ahead of the 28th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and the ninth ACS Summit.

In a press release, the ministry said the two wish to strengthen bilateral talks.

“It was acknowledged that despite geographical distance, the relationship between India and TT, as well as the countries in the Caribbean and Latin America is robust and continues to deepen.

“Minister Browne commended India for its global influence on issues such as climate change, United Nations reform and economic development, as well as its use of technology to facilitate national transformation.”

Browne said digital transformation is a “priority area” for TT, adding that the government is in talks with India’s foreign affairs ministry for technical assistance and co-operation in ICTs.

“Notably, a request has been made for technical expert exchanges to facilitate capacity building, in furtherance of the digital transformation agenda in TT,” the release said.

Browne also reiterated TT’s interest in recruiting midwives from India to work in the public healthcare system.

“Further, recognising that India is the ancestral home to a significant cross-section of the TT population and noting that nationals of TT holding Ordinary passports

require a visa to enter India, Minister Browne proposed the negotiation of an Agreement to facilitate visa-free travel between the two countries.

“Minister Browne and Dr Mohapatra expressed a keen interest in further strengthening the bilateral relationship and committed to taking the necessary measures in pursuit of the matters discussed.”