Browne, UN resident co-ordinator hold talks

News

Dr Amery Browne. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and UN resident co-ordinator Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki have held discussions on matters of mutual interest.

A statement issued on July 19 said this meeting took place at the ministry in St Clair on July 15.

Browne received an update from Kazana-Wisniowiecki on the progress achieved by the UN in constructive engagements with Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan on matters relating to their respective ministries.

Kazana-Wisniowiecki told Browne about the increasing level of support the UN would be providing to Trinidad and Tobago in 2025.

She also spoke about the productive collaboration between the UN, the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

The ministry said discussions between Browne and Kazana-Wisniowiecki focused on the recent establishment of a joint national steering committee on matters including climate-change mitigation and violence prevention, especially through youth development.

Kazana-Wisniowiecki also provided an update on ongoing reform within the UN system and the UN Refugee Agency and proposed further discussion on migration as a development accelerator.

Browne and Kazana-Wisniowiecki discussed upcoming global deliberations at the UN General Assembly in September, including the Summit of the Future, the Pact of the Future, and the Global Digital Compact.