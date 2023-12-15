Browne: Less fear among Guyanese

News

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr Amery Browne – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne said on Friday that both Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Guyanese President Dr Irfaan Ali had both been quite happy with taking part in talks on Thursday in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) aimed at de-escalating tensions over Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region. Browne addressed reporters at his St Clair ministry.

“Both leaders were pleased they participated and gave this process a chance,” he related, saying the talks had encouraged the maintenance of the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

“President Maduro said he was very grateful for the opportunity to sit and talk to Caricom on matters that have been troubling Venezuela.

“Venezuela has great regard for Caricom. Caricom’s role is essential.”

Browne said the SVG talks had progressed from Caricom leaders meeting, then talking respectively to each Ali and Maduro, then all meeting together with Brazilian and UN officials.

Admitting that the initial meeting between Ali and Maduro had some awkwardness and lack of warmth, he said that the mood later improved.

“You could see progress – more warmth, more comfort.”

He said the talks had been a “seminal moment in the Caribbean community.”

The fact of regional leaders and others helping to diffuse tensions in the region was “a point of pride” for Caricom, he said.

While not wishing to name any conflicts seen in world news reports, Browne said Caricom, in hosting the SVG talks, had set an example for the rest of the world.

He said during the talks Guyana had mentioned a sense of fear of an impending invasion.

Browne outlined the Argyle Declaration agreed upon by Venezuela and Guyana, which included a rejection of the threat or use of force.

Noting low expectations ahead of the talks, he said, “Expectations were exceeded.

“I want to credit our regional family. It was a key moment for Caricom to shine.”

Saying Caricom countries had previously negotiated together to obtain covid19 vaccines and had recently celebrated Caricom’s 50th anniversary, he reckoned a certain momentum from these collaborations had helped empower the SVG talks.

“There has been some reduction in fear. That sense of impending calamity has been reduced.

“I felt very proud our regional family has risen to the occasion.”

Browne praised the Prime Minister’s long-term role in addressing the Essequibo row, relating that soon after his admission to hospital over heart concerns in 2021, he had chaired Caricom, which had issued a statement on the dispute.

He added, “Behind the scenes, all these (Caricom) leaders have been engaged non-stop.”

Asked about TT’s initiatives in the region, he said regional peacefulness would facilitate energy and food security.

Browne said, “You can trust you have leadership sat the head of Caricom focussed on pragmatic solutions.”

He welcomed “an improved atmosphere and a reduction in the sense of impending calamity” now in Guyana.