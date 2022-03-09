Browne, Gopee-Scoon: TT benefits from CSME

News

Amery Browne –

TRINIDAD and Tobago and its people benefit from the free movement of skilled labour under the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME). Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon made this point in their respective contributions to debate on the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals)(Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Senate on Tuesday.

As he opened the debate, Browne asked senators to set aside partisan interests and look at the bigger picture where the CSME is concerned. “The CSME is not an option. TT is fully committed to it.”

Reiterating that the CSME is important to deepening Caribbean integration, Browne said, “Our nationals have been benefitting (under the categories of skilled workers identified by the CSME). These categories include musicians, media workers, sports people and registered nurses.

When the bill is proclaimed, Browne continued, “TT nationals will be able to access ten categories (of skilled workers) for free movement.”

The additional categories include artisans and domestic workers. Browne disclosed that consideration is being given to adding security guard and agricultural to the categories of skilled workers.

“They are not considered for implementation at this time.”

He reminded senators that at a meeting of Caricom leaders in 2018, there was consensus to achieve the movement of free skilled workers throughout the regiion within three years.

“If you count three years from 2018, it doesn’t take you into the future, it takes you into the past.”

Browne added this goal is yet to be realised. The covid19 pandemic, he continued, has reinforced the point that “the freedom to movement within the region, is still recognised as an indispensable component, if we are to deepen the economic and political integration of our region.

After saying the bill will allow skilled Caricom workers and their spouses to come to TT, Browne said 432 workers and 417 spouses of workers, came to this country between 2017 and this year. He also said 141 nationals who presented fake certificates to work in TT, were denied entry over the same period.

Browne disclosed that the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the TT Manufacturers Association are supportive of more skilled Caricom nationals being able to enter TT. He said both groups saw this move as increasing productivity, employment and investment.

Gopee-Scoon said due to the CSME, “TT businesses are everywhere in the region.” Similarly regional institutions such as the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) have established a presence in TT.

“This is spirit in which we co-exist.” Gopee-Scoon criticised Opposition Senator Wade Mark for trying to create confusion by questioning whether skilled Caricom nationals in TT could vote or would take away jobs for citizens. On the former, she said the laws clearly define how non-nationals residents in TT could vote.

On the latter, Gopee-Scoon said this was in keeping with the UNC’s mantra of “what’s in it for me.”

The UNC, she added, “Don’t have an appreciation for all things Caricom.”

As an example, Gopee-Scoon reminded senators that from 2000 to now, the UNC has failed to give the parliamentary support necessary to pass legislation for the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which is based in TT, to move from its original to appellate jurisdiction (as has happened in other Caricom countries).

This would see the CCJ replacing the Privy Council as TT’s final appellate court.