Browne, Commonwealth Secretary-General discuss youth games

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, right, meets Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, KC, at the ministry, St Clair, Monday. –

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne met Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, KC, on Monday, at the ministry, St Clair, Port of Spain.

Browne welcomed Scotland to TT and emphasised the strong and vibrant relationship this country has with the Commonwealth.

TT will host over 1,000 athletes at the Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4-11. There will be competition in seven sports, including athletics, swimming, cycling, rugby sevens, Fast5 netball, beach volleyball and triathlon.

Browne linked TT’s hosting of the games with the declaration by Commonwealth heads that 2023 was a year dedicated to youth-led action for sustainable and inclusive development.

He expressed TT’s commitment to the continuation of a fruitful collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat. Additionally, the minister congratulated the Secretary-General on her leadership of the organisation, which he sees as integral to its success for the benefit of member states.

During the meeting, discussions were held on climate change, trade, the Commonwealth Universal Vulnerability Index and the Commonwealth Secretariat’s thrust in the area of artificial intelligence, which has the potential to assist Commonwealth small states in building domestic transformative technologies that will strengthen their economic resilience, mitigate climate change and equip their workforces with new skills.

The meeting ended with Browne reaffirming TT’s commitment to the Commonwealth.