Browne: Commonwealth a beacon of peace

News

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. – File photo/Jeff Mayers

THE ongoing Russian military invasion of Ukraine gives this year’s celebration of Commonwealth Day added significance. Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne expressed this opinion as he delivered Commonwealth Day greetings on behalf of the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the founding of the Commonwealth of Nations or the Commonwealth, an association of 54 states which includes the United Kingdom, its current and former colonies (such as TT).

In his message, Browne said this year’s celebration of Commonwealth Day is “enhanced by the convergence of several interconnected events.” The first of these is that 2022 marks the 70th year of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her 96th birthday.

As head of the Commonwealth, Browne continued, her majesty has an initimate knowledge of the Commonwealth’s affairs and a deep concern for its membership and its citizens across the globe. This concern has served as a reliable, stabilising force for a diverse grouping of independent states.

“Our membership, apart from sharing longstanding common historical ties, shares, moreover, a commitment to the principles of democracy, the value of democratic institutions, respect for the fundamental principles of international law, a dedication to promoting global development, and a love for humankind and the planet that we call home”

Browne said these principles are even more significant to the Commonwealth and the rest of the world as Russian military action continues in Ukraine. These unfolding events, he continued, clearly show the “disrespect for the sovereignty of a fellow neighbouring country and the welfare of its civilian population.”

Browne said the events in Ukraine underscore the fragility of international peace and prosperity.

“At this critical juncture in global history, it is essential that the Commonwealth remain a beacon of peace and progress through partnership.”

Through its partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat, TT has been pursuing several initiatives which can be beneficial to the population. Browne identified a project started last July concerning the conservation of the mangrove ecosystem as an example.