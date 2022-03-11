Browne, Christian crowned elite sprint cycling champs

Sports

Women’s elite sprint champion Sylese Christian at the National Cycling Velodrome, Thursday. – DENNIS ALLEN FOR @TTGAMEPLAN

OLYMPIAN Kwesi Browne and Sylese Christian were crowned national elite sprint champions on day one of the 2022 TT Cycling Federation National Track Championships at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva. Thursday’s event featured junior, Under-23 and elite cyclists.

Browne, who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the national men’s sprint elite title.

In the early round, Browne of Arima Wheelers proved he was the cyclist to beat clocking 10.106 seconds in the men’s flying 200-metre event.

Quincy Alexander of PSL was second in 10.320, Under-23 rider D’Angelo Harris of Rigtech Sonics was third in 11.009 and Under-23 cyclist Zion Pulido of Sonics finished fourth in 11.047.

In the final, Browne beat Alexander to capture the gold.

Pulido was third overall, but claimed the Under-23 national title as he broke the tape ahead of fourth-placed Harris.

Under-23 cyclist Christian of PSL also showed her quality in the women’s flying 200m clocking 12.773 to send a message.

Her club-mate Kanika Paul-Payne (elite) was second fastest in 13.575, Adrianna Seyjagat (Under-23) of Arima Wheelers was third in 13.727 and Kezia Roberts of PSL (Under-23) was fourth in 17.159.

In the final, Christian copped gold to become the national elite women’s sprint champion and the Under-23 champion.

Seyjagat was second overall in both the Under-23 and elite category, Paul-Payne was third in the elite and Roberts was fourth in the elite and third in the Under-23 category.

Among others winning national titles were Phoebe Sandy (junior women sprint); Zane Nabie (junior men individual pursuit); Maurice Burnette (Under-23 men’s individual pursuit); Akil Campbell (elite men’s individual pursuit); and Raul Garcia (junior men sprint).

Action at the championships continued on Friday night.