Local News

Brothers in court for Coast Guard’s murder

07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Two Point Fortin broth­ers ap­peared be­fore a Mas­ter of the High Court, charged with the mur­der of Coast Guard Able Body Sea­man, Da­cion John, which oc­curred on May 21.

A state­ment from the TTPS said Ke­ston Lo­gie and his broth­er, Dashawn Lo­gie, both of Point Fortin, were joint­ly charged with the of­fence, when they ap­peared be­fore Mas­ter Adia Mo­hammed in the South Court A, on Thurs­day.

The mat­ter was ad­journed to Sep­tem­ber 25.

Po­lice said John was in the com­pa­ny of a group of peo­ple in his Au­di mo­tor ve­hi­cle on May 21 in the Point Fortin dis­trict, when they were ac­cost­ed by three armed as­sailants who al­leged­ly an­nounced a rob­bery. The gun­men pro­ceed­ed to re­lieve the vic­tim and mem­bers of the group of a quan­ti­ty of jew­ellery. Dur­ing the in­ci­dent, two loud ex­plo­sions were heard and the vic­tim was seen suf­fer­ing from gun­shot in­juries.

The as­sailants then ran off while the vic­tim was tak­en to hos­pi­tal for treat­ment, where he died.

The TTPS said ex­ten­sive in­ves­ti­ga­tions co­or­di­nat­ed with the T&T De­fence Force In­tel­li­gence Unit re­sult­ed in the ar­rest of two sus­pects on May 31.

