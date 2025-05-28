Brothers in court for Coast Guard’s murder
Two Point Fortin brothers appeared before a Master of the High Court, charged with the murder of Coast Guard Able Body Seaman, Dacion John, which occurred on May 21.
A statement from the TTPS said Keston Logie and his brother, Dashawn Logie, both of Point Fortin, were jointly charged with the offence, when they appeared before Master Adia Mohammed in the South Court A, on Thursday.
The matter was adjourned to September 25.
Police said John was in the company of a group of people in his Audi motor vehicle on May 21 in the Point Fortin district, when they were accosted by three armed assailants who allegedly announced a robbery. The gunmen proceeded to relieve the victim and members of the group of a quantity of jewellery. During the incident, two loud explosions were heard and the victim was seen suffering from gunshot injuries.
The assailants then ran off while the victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where he died.
The TTPS said extensive investigations coordinated with the T&T Defence Force Intelligence Unit resulted in the arrest of two suspects on May 31.