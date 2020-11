The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

The Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter (Gen­der and Child Af­fairs) yes­ter­day an­nounced that Priyan­ka Lal­la, Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Child Rights Am­bas­sador, has been spe­cial­ly se­lect­ed by UNICEF to be­come the first UNICEF Youth Ad­vo­cate from the 12 coun­tries of the East­ern Caribbean, along with an­oth­er rep­re­sen­ta­tive from Bar­ba­dos.