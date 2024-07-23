Brother of Tabaquite stabbing victim: Ongoing feud led to his death

News

The brother of Julien Hall, who was stabbed to death outside a Gran Couva bar on July 21, says the disagreement that led to his brother’s death was due to an ongoing argument with the suspect and his family.

Hall, 41, was a chemical mixer at the Water and Sewerage Authority and lived at Emmanuel Junction, Tabaquite.

He was stabbed several times outside the Ecstasy bar by a man he knew.

Hall was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he later died.

CCTV footage sent to Newsday showed Hall, dressed in white, standing on the pavement across the road from the bar, apparently speaking to a man in blue some distance away on the pavement.

But around 12.54 am, Hall was seen closing the distance between them and hitting the man. The man in blue grabbed Hall and hit him several times in the torso as the men stumbled and fell to the ground near the bar’s car park.

During the scuffle the chest area of Hall’s white T-shirt quickly turned red before he fled.

A few seconds later, he was seen walking back toward the bar, his T-shirt now soaked with what appeared to be blood.

The camera footage ended there.

Newsday was unable to find out what happened next, other than police confirming that Hall died in hospital.

A suspect has since turned himself in to the police.

Julien’s younger brother Jose Hall spoke to Newsday outside the Forensic Science Centre on July 23 as he awaited his brother’s autopsy report.

He said the suspect and his brother attended the same secondary school.

Hall said there was more to what was seen in the video and hopes there will be a proper investigation.

“The video people are seeing on social media is an ongoing issue.

“It’s something that has happened on three or four occasions with the suspect’s younger brothers.”

Hall described Julien as a loving brother and a well-known athlete earlier in his life.

“One of my best memories with him was playing football and reaching the south-zone Intercol final with Tabaquite Composite (now Tabaquite Secondary School).”

Hall said his last interaction with his brother was about planning a family lime.

“Our sister is having a baby and we were discussing having a lime.”

A female relative who did not want to be named said growing up, Julien would always do something to make everyone laugh.”He was always doing something funny.

“He loved playing cricket with his ten-year old son and his cousins.”

Hall and the female relative described the state of crime as “very bad and atrocious.”

Hall said, “Sometimes you’re going out somewhere and you not sure you’ll be able to come back.”

He called for more opportunities for the youth, specifically in Tabaquite.

“It have limited opportunities…

“A lot of footballers before my brother and my time came from Tabaquite. But (they) never get the extra opportunity to make themselves a better person.”

He said he recently went to Tabaquite and saw many of the fields overgrown.

“You not seeing any of the youths up there doing anything positive – most liming by bars and idle.”

Hall hopes, with a suspect in custody, that justice will be served.

With reporting by KRIS-ANN DURITY