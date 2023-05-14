Brother of kidnap victim shot in Phillipine

News

A 45 year-old mechanic was shot several times at his garage in Phillipine on Friday.

According to police reports, Richard Rajkumar was at his business around 4.15 pm when a car pulled up and one of the occupants got out and fired several shots and him. Rajkumar’s attacker got back into the vehicle which sped off.

A relative took Rajkumar to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

He is warded at the hospital’s intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition.

Rajkumar is the brother of Ria Sookdeo who was kidnapped on September 22, 2016, after dropping off her children at a primary school in Diamond Village.

She has not been found to date.