Broadcasting icon Dave Elcock dies, media applaud his life and work

Former TT radio and television broadcasting icon David Elcock has died, his son Jason Elcock confirmed yesterday.

He was 78 and would have been 79 next month.

In a brief phone interview with Newsday, Elcock said his father died at about 1.30 pm on Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

Although he could not give thecause of death, he said, his father had been ailing for some time.

David Elcock was one of the country’s pioneering broadcasters.

A bio on Radiokyso.com said Elcock’s career spanned more than 30 years in radio and television.

He was known for the now defunct National Broadcasting Service’s (NBS) Radio 610’s Elcock in the Morning programme, which ran from the early 70s to the 90s. It was a favourite of both local and regional audiences.

On the night-time TV show TT Tonight, Elcock would interview local leading artistes, government officials, sport personalities and visiting entertainers.

He also sang popular songs with his ex-wife Mavis John such as You Are What Love Is.

Veteran journalist Dominic Kalipersad said Elcock was a legend, passionate, intense, amusing and knowledgeable.

He said it was an honour to work with him.

“I could not imagine that the person whom I had been hearing on the radio during my youth, I ended up being his programme director when I worked, after TTT, at Trinidad Broadcasting Company Ltd.

“He was one of the primary voices on Radio Tempo 105.1 FM, which was the first all-local music radio station in the country launched by the veteran Neil Giuseppi.”

Kalipersad said Elcock would continue to be recognised as one of TT’s legendary broadcasters.

Giuseppi also paid tribute to him, sharing an article he wrote about Elcock’s life and work to his Facebook page.

He said Elcock was born on September 20, 1943 on Duncan Street, Port of Spain.

He joined 610 Radio (then Radio Guardian) in 1962 as a trainee announcer, and launched The David Elcock Show which ran until 1972.

Elcock also worked in advertising at the firm Christiansen and Belgrave.

In 1976, he launched Elcock in the Morning, “which would top all the annual radio surveys for almost 15 years,” Giuseppi said.

Elcock was also one of the most in-demand MCs of his time, he added.

Giuseppi said Elcock introduced iconic international acts such as Stevie Wonder, Barry White, and Dionne Warwick.

He met Elcock professionally in the 90s when, as managing director of Trinidad Broadcasting Company, he persuaded him to leave 610 Radio and join the Radio Tempo (105.1 FM) team. Elcock also worked as the host of the New Scouting for Talent before migrating to the US.

Though semi-retired, Elcock worked with Radio Kyso.com in the US.

In 1990, he received the Humming Bird Medal (Silver) for public service.

He leaves to mourn his children Marc, Amanda and Jason and wife Juliet.