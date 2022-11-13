Britain’s King Charles to lead Remembrance Sunday service for first time as monarch

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London

CNN

—

King Charles III will lead Britain’s annual Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as monarch.

The King will attend the service alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family at The Cenotaph in central London.

The King will lay a new wreath, the design of which pays tribute to the wreath of his grandfather, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II.

The wreath’s poppies are mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional, and its ribbon bears the King’s racing colors of scarlet, purple and gold.

Camilla will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. A wreath will be laid on her behalf for the first time.

The King and Queen Consort’s wreaths will be accompanied by handwritten cards bearing their new cyphers.

Other members of the royal family expected to attend the service on Sunday include William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne.

The annual service is held on the Sunday closest to November 11 – the day World War I ended in 1918.

The event commemorates all those who have died in conflicts.

On Saturday evening, members of the royal family including Charles, Camilla, William and Kate attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. A video tribute was paid to Queen Elizabeth in the course of the event, which also commemorated 40 years since the Falklands war.

Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch following the death of his mother in September. His coronation has been scheduled for next May to allow time to mourn Elizabeth’s death and to plan the ceremony.