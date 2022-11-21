Brilliant Roberts sinks Calder Hall in Tobago Ascension

Sports

Stokely Vale FC –

Lashawn Roberts bagged five goals in the second half on Sunday to lead Stokely Vale FC to a 5-3 comeback win against Calder Hall FC in the central conference of the Tobago Ascension Premier League.

In a doubleheader at the Black Rock Recreation Field, Calder Hall had a dream start as Kareem Tobias gave them a 2-0 lead within five minutes of the game. Calder Hall kept their Plymouth rivals at bay to maintain the advantage to the half.

But Roberts would go to work in the second half, in a performance that will long be remembered by Calder Hall. He tormented the Calder Hall defenders and goalie to flip the game on its head. He single-handedly erased Calder Hall’s early work, to lift Stokely Vale to a stunning come-from-behind victory.

The performance propelled Roberts to top of the goalscoring charts with 16 goals in 11 games.

In the other match at Black Rock Recreation Field, Mason Hall faced the struggling and bottom-placed Bertille St Clair Sports Academy (BSSA).

The Mason Hall posse were anticipating an easy Sunday afternoon but the youthful BSSA squad showed the discipline often personified by their leader and former national coach Bertille St Clair, to take a 3-1 half-time lead.

Juma Thornhill (10th) Darrius Charles (15th) and Kernell Jacob (35th) did the early damage for BSSA.

However, Mason Hall found their groove in the second half, as Jovani Thomas, Sherlon Matthews, Kevorn Adams and Kesley Pollard, who also scored in the first half, scored to pull off a 5-3 win.

Third place in the central conference will now come down to a battle between Mason Hall Police Youth Club (17 points) and Calder Hall FC (14 points), for a spot in the quarter-final round.

With one game remaining for Calder Hall and Mason Hall. Calder Hall may feel more comfortable, as they have BSSA remaining, and will fancy their chances of a positive result, to bring them level on points with Mason Hall.

Mason Hall have second-placed Signal Hill United to navigate.

Although a draw will be enough for Mason Hall, their results against the top two teams have been less than inspiring. The 7-3 defeat to Signal Hill in their first encounter, will also be fresh in their memories.

Stokely and Signal Hill have already secured the top two positions with 30 points and 23 points, respectively.

In the eastern conference, Sidey’s FC picked up their seventh straight win on Sunday to maintain their unblemished record. The Speyside men took on Georgia FC at Speyside Recreation Ground.

Georgia were purposeful in their approach, but Sidey’s patience and timely goals from Akeem Jordan (15th minute) and Reaneil Stewart (58th minute), settled the affair 2-0.

The result did not change the top three teams in the eastern conference. Sidey’s are on 21 points from seven outings, Georgia 16 points from nine, followed by Belle Garden SC, 12 points from eight games played.

Sidey’s coach Ako George, who has been in charge for the last seven years, is not taking their success for granted. He said the aim is to keep his players grounded.

“Things going good so far, the players are upbeat, but I am taking things one game at a time and keeping the players level headed and focused, because we have not won anything as yet,” he said.

George has led Sidey’s to four league titles and one FA crown. He added, “Our main challenge is the weather.

“It is difficult to have regular training sessions due to persistent heavy rainfall and water-logged fields, which has also resulted in a number of our games being postponed and presented a lull between matches.”

No games were played in the western conference. 1976 FC Phoenix are comfortably ahead on 28 points, followed Lambeau United and Black Rock FC,on 14 points each.

Black Rock have already played ten matches compared to eight for Lambeau.