Brett Kenny’s radical leap into Tobago water sports

Tobago

A youngster shows off his kitesurfing skills at Pigeon Point Beach as two people pass nearby on a jet ski. FILE PHOTO –

Radical Sports owner Brett Kenny said he does not regret leaving his corporate job, to dive into the uncertain territory of water sports. Kenny, a former general manager at Hertz car rentals, said he realised how much joy water sports brought to people and capitalised on an opportunity to start his business.

Radical Sports, a water sports shop, is located at the popular Pigeon Point beach, Crown Point.

The shop offers a variety of sea adventures for locals and tourists, including wind surfing, jet skis, kiteboarding, sailing, kayaking, and stand-up paddling.

Clients can also test the latest additions such as windfoiling, where the person rides the board three feet above the water. Another attraction is one-wheeling, which is similar to snowboarding or surfing on land.

Brett Kenny of Radical Sports enjoys a ride on a one-wheel glider at Pigeon Point, Tobago. – David Reid

Kenny’s business has attracted the attention of National Geographic, which came to Tobago in 2018 and featured the company. Radical Sports, is also featured in nature magazines around the world, including UK-based Windsurf.

The water sport enterprise was bought from the previous owner, Ricky Knowles, in 2010.

Kenny who grew up in Westmoorings in Trinidad, had no background in water sports, but his exposure to nature and the ocean inspired the bold initiative. However, he is now certified in kiteboarding and has semi-pro experience in other water sports.

He said, “My father was big on nature; besides putting food on the table, he was active in preventing the poaching of turtles and the reefs. He was actually the president of the Buccoo Reef in the 1980s. So, I grew up with a love for the ocean and nature.

“As a matter of fact, when our family went on vacation, my father would take us to green places in Tobago such as Charlotteville, and we were excluded from television or telephone. It was all about being outdoors and leaning to appreciate nature.”

‘I was bored wearing suits’

Through an opening at his former job, Kenny had the opportunity to work in Tobago. His innate love for nature and the urge to try something new, was the foundation of his business.

German friends Peter Remane, right, and Caroline Reuther windsurf with equipment from Radical Sports at Pigeon Point beach, Wednesday. – David Reid

“When my company sent me to Tobago to work, I spent a lot of my time on Pigeon Point beach. I interacted with the tourists frequently, and was fascinated at how many persons from around the world spent their life savings to visit Tobago for the beaches and water sports.

“I subsequently heard that Knowles was moving to Grenada, and was selling his business. I was bored of wearing suits everyday, and was looking for a change in life. The thought of owning a green passion was an exciting prospect.”

Kenny said initially the banks were not interested in his proposal.

“They said the tourism sector was too up and down, so they did not believe in those initiatives. I was eventually supported by a private financier.”

Although passionate about the industry, Kenny said it was a rough start financially.

He said some of the skiing and surfing equipment that came with the business were “old resources, which were rusting underneath, so they did not give me much service.”

The tropical weather also affected the durability of some of his equipment.

“Some of the materials does not last in our climate, so annually we have to replace 25 per cent of our stock, and there is always the expense of fixing and maintenance.”

He added, “The business was not profitable for a long period, because whatever money I made, I had to keep purchasing new equipment and upgrading the business to suit the expansion of the industry and clients’ interest.”

International bookings resume

Kenny said the business began attracting more clients and he was excited for a very profitable 2020 when the covid19 pandemic changed everything.

“Ninety-five per cent of my business came from Europe. So, when the borders around the world were closed and the government shut down the beaches, it was a tough period for me.

“I had no job, no salary, and I had to support my family. During that time, I literally went back to school and learned videography along with drone-related surveying, as a means of making a little money.

Brett Kenny, left, owner of Radical Sports Tobago trains Xavier Campbell, 17, centre, and Xiaevionn Campbell, 19, how to navigate the one-wheel rider at Pigeon Point. – David Reid

“I did not think the government had to close beaches for those 16 months, and my business is social distancing, by definition. But right now I am just happy to be open.”

With borders and beaches reopened as well as the easing of the pandemic restrictions, Kenny still has his headaches.

“After a long period of being idle on the beach, the glue on most of the windsurfing and kite-boarding sails became detached.

“The windsurfing boards were two years older, and were therefore less attractive to the foreigners when they booked. I will have to spend $50,000 to get everything back up.”

He said he began receiving international bookings following the the return of direct international flights last month.

“But when the tourists realised the limited time on the beaches, I received a lot of cancellations. With the beaches fully opened now, I am really hoping to be back in full swing next year, especially for the winter window, between December and March.”

Kenny said he is pleased to play a role in the enhancement of the Tobago tourism experience.

“My business is one of the niche that add to the Tobago tourist product. It is actually among the top five things to do on the island. It is where I met my wife.

“It does not make the same money as my previous corporate job, but I wake up everyday looking forward to share my experience with people.

“Look, the wind is 25 knots today, I can go up 30 feet in the air and flip twice in the skies. It is not everyday a plumber wakes up and is passionate to instal a pipe.”

He said youths are also drawn to the excitement of his business.

Xavier Campbell, 17, of Pumpmill, Scarborough, one of the trainees, is happy to be part of the staff. He told Newsday, “I love the sea. I also like the vibes and scenery. I started with Kenny four weeks ago and I have learnt to operate most of the equipment already, I actually got my staff jersey last week.”

He added, “The best experience for me is meeting new people and being out in the sea. Being out in the water, I feel free from the burdens of life, I am thinking of making it a career.”

Kenny said one of his former apprentices, Joshua John of Lowlands, is now a full-time windsurfing instructor in Canada.