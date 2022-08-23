Brazil donates sanitiser to Trinidad and Tobago

News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne, left, receives a portion of the 28,800 litres of hand sanitiser from the Brazil Ambassador Rodrigo Do Amaral Souza that were donated to TT by his government. – SUREASH CHOLAI

The Government received a donation of hand sanitiser from Brazil on Monday.

Brazilian Ambassador Rodrigo do Amaral Souza donated 28,000 litres of antiseptic alcohol gel sanitisers to Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.

At the handover ceremony at the ministry, Browne expressed immense gratitude for what he described as a very significant gift.

He added that this latest donation is a continuation of a very fruitful relationship between Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago, particularly when it comes to matters ofhealth.

He said although the peak of the covid19 pandemic has passed, washing hands and sanitising properly will always be a vital component of everyday life.

“We all know the value of handwashing since our childhood days, but sanitising our hands has become the new normal.

“It really can help protect and prevent from a wide range of infectious diseases.”

Amaral Souza said the donation ws part of Brazil’s humanitarian co-operation programme.

“This humanitarian donation continues several other gestures which gives testimony to the committment of the Brazilian government to Latin America and Caribbean solidarity and cooperation.”

This follows a donation of 10,000 capsules of oseltamivir phosphate, an anti-influenza medicine, that Brazil gave TT in December 2021.