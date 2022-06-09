Brawl between relatives in Phillipine ends in murder

News

The Phillipine home of Curtis Fook who was found chopped to death on Thursday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

A heated argument that escalated into a fight between two male relatives turned deadly on Wednesday night in Phillipine, on the outskirts of San Fernando.

Curtis Fook, 58, of Flamingo Avenue, died at home after being chopped. The relative, 61, was detained and has been assisting with the investigation.

The incident happened at around 8 pm.

The suspect told police Fook had threatened to kill him, and they argued. The argument escalated into a fight, and Fook was chopped in the head. He fell to the ground and the suspect called the police.

The police found the body in the kitchen and detained the suspect.

When Newsday went to the family’s home on Thursday, no one was there.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.