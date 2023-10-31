Brasso Seco residents uneasy after triple murder

News

File photo/David Reid

Residents of Brasso Seco said they are feeling uneasy after the murder of three men at Lalaja Junction, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima on Monday.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, residents said while murders in the area were not infrequent, each one left them feeling wary.

“These things does happen, but it does still feel a way whenever it does, because you never know what could happen or it could happen to you.”

Police said after receiving reports of a shooting, officers visited the scene and found the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds in a burgundy Toyota Corolla.

They were identified as Andrew Rose, 57, Lance Hill, 30, and 46-year-old Troy Marcelle Caldon. The three were from Brasso Seco.

Police said Rose was found in the driver’s-side seat, Hill was in the front passenger seat and Caldon in the back seat.

The car was towed to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit in Cumuto for further analysis.

Police said they found 25 spent nine-millimetre shells at the scene.