Brasso Seco man gunned down in ambush

A Brasso Seco man was shot dead after being ambushed near his home on Saturday morning.

Police said Shawn Wong aka “Shaka Wong” was walking on the Paria Bay Road, Brasso Seco, Paria, at around 6.45 am when he was approached by a man who shot him several times in the head before running away.

Blanchisseuse police and officers from the coastal patrol who were in the area at the time went to the scene where they found Wong’s body.

Homicide investigators also visited the area with a district medical officer who declared Wong dead.

Crime scene investigators found 26 spent shells, two live rounds and a deformed bullet at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

