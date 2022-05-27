BPTT’s Joe Douglas rig returns, begins drilling in September

News

The head offfice of bpTT at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. – Angelo Marcelle

The Joe Douglas jack-up rig will arrive in TT in September 2022 to begin drilling operations of small pools of gas in the fourth quarter of the year.

The rig’s return was announced by BPTT in a release on Thursday.

The release said the first phase of the drilling programme will involve development drilling in the Mango Field and the Savonnette field.

“If this drilling phase is successful, these gas resources will be processed through the existing Mango and Savonette production platforms and could add production in early 2023,” the release said.

The release said the second phase could include three additional wells in the Angelin field. That phase is going through the sanction process.

“We are very excited to have the Joe Douglas rig back and we have been working hard on identifying and continuing to develop small pools within our acreage,” said BPTT Regional President Claire Fitzpatrick.

“At a time when the world needs more gas, we are pleased that we are ready to begin the first phase of this drilling campaign in the fourth quarter and look forward to subsequent phases as we continue to efficiently access viable gas resources and where possible bring them to market in the shortest possible time.”

Once the first phase of the drilling program is successful, identified gas resources will be put onto production by the first half of 2023 and will go towards fulfilling BPTT’s existing gas supply contract obligations with the NGC and Atlantic.