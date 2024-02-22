bpTT starts drilling on first Cypre well

News

bpTT’s Joe Douglas rig in its Cypre field. –

DRILLING operations have commenced on Cypre, bpTT’s third subsea gas development, the company has announced.

In a statement on Thursday, bpTT said the company’s offshore team began drilling on the first of seven wells as part of the Cypre project, on February 13.

“On Carnival Tuesday, while much of the country was enjoying the Carnival festivities, our offshore teams were hard at work starting the drilling of the first well for our Cypre major project.”

Cypre is a subsea development intended to connect gas from the Cypre field to the Juniper platform off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

Cypre, bpTT said, forms part of the company’s strategy of maximising production from existing infrastructure, identifying innovative solutions to bring gas to the market faster. First gas, it said, is expected in 2025.

In bpTT’s statement, president David Campbell said the company is proud to move forward on its investment.

“Following the successful delivery of our small pools drilling programme we are pleased to see the safe and efficient retooling and relocation of the Valaris Joe Douglas rig to the Cypre field.”

He described Cypre as a “significant investment (for bpTT) to continue to maintain production.” The drilling programme, Campbell said, is an important step in the Cypre project.

“Our objective is to bring natural gas into production safely and as quickly as possible. I’m proud that we are doing just that.

“Having sanctioned Cypre soon after our meeting with Prime Minister Rowley in London in (third-quarter) 2022, we have quickly progressed our planning and are already drilling our first well.

“Our teams are fully focused on drilling and other aspects of the Cypre development to deliver first gas by 2025,” Campbell said.