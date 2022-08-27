bp Renegades enters new era, celebrates 60 years of Trinidad and Tobago independence

News

bp Renegades members play in front of their old logo for the last time. – Sureash Cholai

THE bp Renegades Steel Orchestra launched a new logo and new era for the legendary steelband at an event at its Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, panyard on Friday. The band, along with sponsors bpTT, also celebrated 60 years of independence for TT. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai was on hand to capture these images.

From left: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, outgoing bpTT president Claire Fitzpatrick, bp Renegades president Colin Greaves, incoming bpTT president David Campbell, Energy Minister Stuart Young, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and a young band member unveil the legendary steelband’s new logo on Friday night. – Sureash Cholai

Members of bp Renegades Steel Orchestra get ready to play in their new jerseys in front of the band’s new logo at a launch event at its panyard on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, on Friday. – Sureash Cholai

From left: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, in conversation with incoming bpTT president David Campbell and outgoing bpTT president Claire Fitzpatrick at bp Renegades Steel Orchestra’s panyard, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, on Friday night. – Sureash Cholai