Boyz II Men, Koffee for Tobago Jazz Experience 2023

Tobago

ACCLAIMED R&B group Boyz II Men will be among the headline acts performing at the Tobago Jazz Experience: The Return from April 20-23, 2023. Young reggae sensation Koffee, who earned a Grammy Award for her album Rapture, is also scheduled to perform.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by Tobago Festivals Commission CEO John Arnold. But he said a formal announcement of all of the artistes will be made at a news conference on March 7.

Other artistes expected to perform are local songbird Vaughnette Bigford and Jamaican reggae singers Everton Blender and Ritchie Spice.

The Jazz Experience, one of the island’s signature events, is a production of the Tobago Festivals Commission and the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

At the handing-over ceremony of the Manta Lodge hotel last week, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said an announcement on the 2023 edition of the event would be made by early March.

In October 2022, Culture Secretary Tashia Burris said the Jazz Experience will be held in April, but had promised its headline acts would be announced in November. That did not materialise