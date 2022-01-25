Boy wounded in Morvant shooting

News

A 12-year-old boy is being treated for a gunshot wound he received in Morvant on Monday afternoon.

Police said the boy was in the front yard of a house on Sawmill Avenue, Morvant, at around 5 pm when he heard gunfire.

He was then shot in the leg by someone who was standing in the window of an abandoned building.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw the boy bleeding.They took him to hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police from the Morvant CID are continuing enquiries.