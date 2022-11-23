Boy, 5, survives fall from Maloney building

News

Arima General Hospital –

A five-year-old boy is in stable condition after he fell from the fourth floor of a Maloney apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the boy was walking up the staircase to his apartment on the northern side of the building, at around 2.25 pm, when he fell over the railing.

The boy fell in a puddle of water on the ground floor.

His mother took him to the Arima Hospital where X-rays showed no broken bones.

The boy was transferred to another hospital where he is expected to be examined further.