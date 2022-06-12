Boy, 17, held for Malabar man’s murder

News

DEAD: Jean-Paul Perez. –

A 17-year-old Arima boy is in police custody after he was held for the murder of a Malabar man on Sunday morning.

Police said Jean-Paul Perez was liming at a house party near his Malabar Branch Road home at around 6.05 am, when he was confronted by a gunman.

Perez tried to wrestle the gun away from his attacker but was shot. The gun fell from the attacker during the struggle as he ran away.

Police from the Northern Division Task Force, who were on patrol in the area, went to the scene and took Perez to the Arima Hospital where he was declared dead at 6.10 am.

Police saw the boy running on Vignale Street near a hotel and arrested him.

Investigators said the boy was wanted for a robbery in the area.

Newsday visited Perez’s home on Sunday afternoon and tried to speak with people at the house but they declined comment.

Police said Perez was known to them.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquires.