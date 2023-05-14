Boy, 17, arrested with AR-15

News

A 17-year-old boy was held on Saturday with a high-powered rifle and a quantity of ammunition by gang intelligence detectives in Sangre Grande.

The police said officers went to a house in the North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, where they executed a search warrant. They allegedly found one black AR-15 equipped with one magazine, 21 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 50 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and one drum magazine containing a quantity of nine millimetre ammunition in the boy’s bedroom.

He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody and is currently assisting police with investigations.

Police said the boy’s arrest came during an anti-gang operationby Eastern Divisional Gang and Intelligence Unit (EDGIU) police officers, supported by the Eastern Division Task force, following a surveillance exercise into illegal firearms and ammunition in the Sangre Grande district.