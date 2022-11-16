Boy, 16, wounded in Tunapuna drive-by shooting

News

File photo

A 16-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by in Tunapuna on Tuesday night.

Police said he was walking on Water Lane with a 28-year-old man, at around 8.30 pm, when a black Nissan Tiida drove near them.

Men in the car shot at them before driving off.

The boy and the man ran away on St Vincent Street, before the boy felt a burning and collapsed.

Tunapuna police who were on patrol took both victims to the hospital.

The boy was treated for gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and right leg. The man was unharmed.

Police from the Tunapuna CID found nine spent 5.56 shells.