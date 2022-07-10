Boy, 16, murdered, two men wounded in Maraval

News

A shooting in Le Platte Village, Maraval on Saturday night has left a 16-year-old form four student dead and two men wounded.

The dead boy has been identified as Caleb Martineau of Morne Coco Road, Le Platte Village, Maraval.

A police report said, at about 11.30 pm on Saturday Martineau was liming near his home on Back Street for his birthday, along with 35-year-old Ric Toussaint and 18-year-old Lauranzo Pereira, both also from Le Platte Village.

A hooded and masked man, dressed in black and armed with a Glock 17 firearm, approached the group and fired several shots.

Martineau was shot to the right side of his head, Toussaint was shot in the neck on his right side and Periera was shot in the upper back.

All three were taken to hospital where Martineau was declared dead. Toussaint and Periera were treated and are currently in a stable condition.