Boy, 16, among 9 held for St Helena couple’s kidnapping

News

File photo

Nine suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, have been held by police as the investigation into the kidnapping for ransom of Narine Maraj, 61, and his wife, Deokie Mattie Maraj, 52, continues.

They were taken at gunpoint after leaving their Madras Road, St Helena home on Saturday afternoon and a $2 million ransom was demanded for their release.

Police said the couple’s silver Ford Focus pickup was also taken by the kidnappers.

Narine, a retired auto mechanic, was found in Valencia on Sunday morning. He told police he managed to escape from the abductors. Three suspects were held later that day.

In a release on Tuesday evening, the police said several coordinated operations were conducted and Deokie was found on Tuesday. The couple’s van was also recovered.

Police said the suspects, ages 16 to 50, are from the Northern and Eastern Divisions.