Boy, 15, gunned down in Wallerfield

An early morning shooting at an abandoned mini-mart in Wallerfield led to the death of a 15-year-old boy on Thursday.

Police said residents reported hearing gunshots at Antigua Road, Wallerfield, at around midnight and on checking saw the body of Zion Oculien aka “Quenner”.

Northern Division Task Force officers were called in with a district medical officer who declared Oculien dead.

Investigators said Oculien was shot in the head and body.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations visited the scene.

No motive has been established for Oculien’s murder.