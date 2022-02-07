Boy, 15, gunned down in Diego Martin

News

Sandra Spring places a teddy bear on the step where her relatives, Joseph Spring, Kevin Spring, and neighbour Randell John were shot and killed on Saturday night at Cemetery Street in Diego Martin. Another relative, Rawl Spring was taken to the hospital where he is still warded. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ONE Diego Martin family is grieving the loss of two members and a family friend when four of them were shot at while washing cars on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Newsday visited the family where the shooting took place.

One of the four was 15-year-old Kevin Spring who was supposed to return to school today to prepare for his Secondary Entrance Examination.

Also killed were Kevin’s cousin Joseph Spring, 35, and his friend Rondel John, who was in his 30s. There were conflicting reports surrounding Joseph’s father, Rawl, 58, as some said he died at hospital.

“We’re all sitting here trying to figure out what took place. We don’t know,” said Kevin’s grandfather, Lennox Spring.

“We’re angry but where to pass that anger? Even the police don’t know what this was about. I don’t know if somebody send them to shoot him down in cold blood like that. He’s 15 years-old. What a 15-year-old could do for you to shoot him down and then go home and sleep comfortable. I don’t understand.” He said Kevin would wash cars for people in the area using rainwater collected in a bucket near the family’s home. The four were in the street washing cars on Saturday night when they were approached by a group of men who started shooting.

Lennox said he heard the gun shots and went out to investigate.

The four tried to escape, running down a nearby staircase, but were eventually caught by the gunmen.

Lennox said police visited the scene again Sunday morning as it was too dark for them on Saturday night but still could not say why the four were targeted.

Lennox said John was not from the area but has children with a woman and lives next door to Joseph.

“My son and I took him under our wing,” said Lennox. “We were teaching him construction because he has children and was trying to take care of his family. He fell on some hard times (but) he’s a responsible person.”

Kevin’s grandmother, Sandra Spring, described him as a darling. “He picked up a trade washing cars. Everybody would bring their cars for him to wash. He was trying to make money (to) help out his mother because she is home right now. Nobody had anything bad to say about that boy.”

Kevin’s mother, Sherma Spring, was also at the scene, but was too distraught to speak.

Last Thursday, head of the Western Division Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson said there was a “steady reduction” in murders in the division. In 2019, there were 75 reported murders, 46 in 2020 and 39 last year.

Speaking at the police weekly media briefing, Thompson said the division currently had a 37 per cent detection rate.

“We are aiming for a 15 per cent increase in our detection. Our intention is to continue using the proven strategies engaging the community and using every means possible to engage the hearts and minds of law abiding citizens and those who may be drawn to the other side. “

He also said last year there was a slight increase in serious crimes compared to the previous year.