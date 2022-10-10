Boy, 15, chopped, shot, stuffed in latrine at Golconda

News

Salisha Seebaran, speaks on the killing of Videsh Dookran, her 15-year-old grandson who was a student of Ste Madeleine Secondary School was killed and body dumped at the back of Classic Pluck Shop in Galonda. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE gruesome death of schoolboy Videsh Dookran, who was chopped and shot and his body stuffed in a latrine a short distance from his Golconda home, has left relatives baffled as to the sick person or people who did it.

Dookran’s grandmother Salisha Seebaran lowered her voice and held back her tears as she asked who would want her grandson dead.

Salisha Seebaran, speaks on the killing of Videsh Dookran, her 15-year-old grandson who was a student of Ste Madeleine Secondary School was killed and body dumped at the back of Classic Pluck Shop in Galonda. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

“Why would someone want to separate a son from his mother? He only just begun to live his life,” she told the Newsday on Monday at the Church Street, Golconda home of a relative.

She said Dookran was a Form Three student at the Ste Madeleine Secondary school, but had been suspended for fighting and was supposed to return to school on Monday morning.

“He told me he was going to school this morning,” she said explaining the fight by saying he had been provoked and retaliated.

“He said he wanted to get an education. But instead of going to school today, his mother, Devika Seebaran, had to go to the Forensic Sciences Centre to see her son’s body.”

His cousin Curt Seebaran said Dookran was tortured to death.

Curt and his grandmother Salisha Seebaran, speaks on the killing of Videsh Dookran, their 15-year-old relative who was a student of Ste Madeleine Secondary School was killed and body dumped at the back of Classic Pluck Shop in Galonda. – Marvin Hamilton

“From what we are hearing, he had two chops – one across his face and one chop on his head – and shots fired in his chest. He was stuffed in a latrine, with his broken legs sticking out.

“They real torture him. And to make sure he was dead they pumped shots into his chest and then dumped him in a latrine at an abandoned house near a pluck shop.

“What could a 15-year-old boy do to deserve this kind of torture? Cuss you? Tell you something about your mother?

“We are trying to piece this puzzle together and nothing is adding up,” Seebaran said.

“He was not involved in drugs, or guns or gangs. He liked to talk a lot, but he was not a bad person. He was always helpful.”

He said the family foundit strange that the police showed up atDookran’s mother’s home on Sunday morning to tell her of her son’s death, but by the time she got to the crime scene, his body had already been removed.

“She never got to see her son’s body. The police knew her name, where she lived and her son’s name. They showed her pictures of his body and she confirmed it was her son.

“If they knew who she was, why didn’t they come and take her to see her son’s body and identify him? And who would have tipped off the police about the body with all the relevant information?” he asked.

Police said they were tipped off by an anonymous female caller who said two of her sons, 14 and seven, were with Dookran. She said one of the brothers had a gun, shot Dookran, then dumped his body. Curt said he last saw his cousin on Saturday afternoon, at the home of a relative, where they had a cook-out. After the meal, Dookran said he was going to meet up with friends and drop off some food for another relative.

He said this was not uncommon for Dookran, who usually limed in the village and returned home religiously before 9 pm.

His mother told investigators her son left home around 2 pm on Saturday to visit a relative and friends in the village. He never returned.

Curt said Dookran was threatened by a man who accused him of sending text messages to his wife.

“But that was not Videsh who was sending those texts. We found out who it is, but the man held a grudge.

“We don’t know if that grudge he was holding caused this.”

His grandmother said she did not want to accuse anyone of killing her grandson.

“I can’t believe my grandson gone. He was not a wicked boy. He was always very helpful. Anybody could call him to do something and he would do it.”

Education Ministers Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Lisa Morris-Julian used the ministry’s Facebook page to send their sympathy to the bereaved family.

“The former Form Three student of Ste Madeleine Secondary School met an untimely passing on October 8, 2022. The death of any young person is a loss to TT’s future. May Videsh’s soul rest in peace.”

The Homicide Bureau Region II is continuing investigations.