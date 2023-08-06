Boy, 15, among 3 shot in Dow Village – 5 Venezuelans arrested

News

South Western Division police arrested five Venezuelans for shooting three people including a 15-year-old boy who was in a car.

The three victims, all from Dow Village in South Oropouche, were said to be in stable condition at San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Kern La Foucade, 49, and a group of Venezuelans at Sweet Bay Bar at the Southern Main Road in Dow Village at around 8.30 am on Sunday.

La Foucade got into a war of words while liming in the bar and left to go home. However, several men chased and attacked him along Agricultural Road.

One of the men chopped La Foucade on the right side of his face. Gunshots then rang out and La Foucade felt a burning sensation to his back.

Police said the second victim, Kiel La Rode, 37, was an innocent onlooker standing nearby when the attack occurred. He felt a burning sensation in his left foot and realised he was shot.

The teen was in the back seat of a black Mazda 3 car which was heading out of the street. He felt a burning sensation in his left outer thigh. Newsday learned he was on his way to a church.

PCs Patrice and Rampersad of the South Oropouche police station and other officers quickly responded.

When police arrived, one of the suspects started to run and officers chased after him. He dropped a gun on the roadway. Police later a 19-year-old Venezuelan living in Dow Village.

The police seized a Walther .380 pistol with a magazine. They also arrested four other Venezuelans aged 23, 24, 25, and 35. Sgt Nicholas is leading the investigations.