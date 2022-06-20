Boy, 10, shot by stray bullet in D’Abadie

News

A bullet-ridden car near the house on Piarco Old Road, D’Abadie in which a ten-year-old boy was shot in his leg by a stray bullet during an incident on Friday night. – ANGELO MARCELLE

A ten-year-old boy remained warded at a hospital on Sunday after he was shot in his left thigh by a stray bullet while in his D’Abadie home on Friday night.

Police said the boy’s father was at their Ali Jhan Trace, Piarco Old Road, D’Abadie, home at around 9.50 pm when he heard gunshots and then crying coming from a bedroom.

On checking he saw his son bleeding from his leg.

He took the boy to the hospital where he was treated and transferred to another facility.

Police from the Northern Division crime scene unit visited the area and found 12 spent shells.

Newsday visited the home on Sunday afternoon and spoke with a relative who said he was angry and disappointed over how the incident happened.

The relative said the shooting happened after a fight between two men on the road outside the house.

“Two youth men from around the area got into a fight and one of them was drunk and he started picking on another one.

“The drunk one went over to Maloney and called a shot and told the gunmen to come over.

“The gunmen passed and saw him liming in the front yard here.

“The little boy was lying down on the bed playing on a cellphone when he got shot. The bullets broke the glass and everything.”

The relatives said the intended targets of the gunmen escaped the shooting.

Several bulletholes were still visible on an abandoned car in the front yard of the house where the men were liming.

“My son’s uncle had to dive on my son to shield him from any stray bullets.

“We even had some relatives in the living room at the time. Any one of us could have gotten shot.

“It’s really disappointing to see this happen in our neighbourhood. If we have problems with each other we may argue and even fight but this gunplay isn’t a regular occurrence.”

Police from the Northern Division are continuing inquiries.